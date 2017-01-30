Marvelous Monday; Warmer Week

Published:
photo2-sunsphere-net

A chill this morning will give way to a sun-filled Monday across the Chattahoochee Valley.  After lows in the 30s temperatures will climb to a high well into the 50s, possibly hitting the 60-degree mark in some locations.  Those temperatures are almost right on normal values for the end of January, as arctic cold continues to be absent from the southern states.

After today a warming trend will commence which to put our highs in the 60s and possibly at or above 70º beginning Tuesday.  Lows will be milder and moisture gradually increase the rest of the week, though no weather systems other than a weak late week cold front are showing up in the latest forecast models.

By the weekend, a storm system may bring our next opportunity for rain, with the best chance tentatively looking to be on Sunday.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Forecast highs today (WSI/Intellicast)
Forecast highs today (WSI/Intellicast)
Forecast highs Tuesday (WSI/Intellicast)
Forecast highs Tuesday (WSI/Intellicast)

