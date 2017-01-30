Local Major League Baseball players give back with outreach program

Phenix City, Al – Eight year Major League Baseball veteran Colby Rasmus was among a group of local professional players who spent time mentoring area kids, while providing baseball instruction, at a ‘More Than A Game’ outreach program organized by Glenwood baseball coach Tim Fanning.

More than 150 local kids showed up at Idle Hour Sports Complex on Sunday to hear words of encouragement and receive instruction from professional players who played on the same baseball fields growing up in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Rasmus, who will sign with the Tampa Bay Rays to play his 9th season in MLB, was joined by former Auburn University standout Anfernee Grier. Grier and Rasmus are both graduates of Russell County High School. Grier was chosen by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft after a successful collegiate career with the Tigers.

There were big smiles on the faces of both the pros and the kids as they worked through various drills on four separate fields at the complex.

Rasmus admitted, while it was a special day for the local kids, it meant just as much to the local pros to be able to give back to the communities where they grew up.

“It’s always good to be home. I live right here, down from these fields here in Phenix City, right where I grew up, where I played,” said Rasmus.

“It’s a great place, a lot of memories. Being able to do this for the kids and just interact with the young people to try and give them a better way, a better chance to succeed in life,” he added.

“You know, there’s a lot more going on here (today) than just baseball. A lot of things in the works, a lot of good people behind the scenes doing good things and trying to prepare a lot of great things that we can do for these young people,” Rasmus said.

Other professionals on hand included Bryan Woodall of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, and Josh Lester of the Detroit Tigers.