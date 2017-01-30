Georgia non-profit urges final ObamaCare deadline

A local representative with Insure Georgia urges citizens in need to sign up for ObamaCare – despite imminent changes on the way.

Melissa Camp joins News 3 Midday’s Community Watch to say it’s better to have some kind of insurance rather than wait to see how politicians may change policy.

Camp also says Healthcare.Gov pairs residents with health insurance providers. She says those providers offer a choice of plans best suited to the needs of each person.

Camp says although the number of insurance providers has dwindled with Republicans touting an end to ObamaCare, there are still options for anyone wanting to sign up.

She adds any policy you choose will cover you until the end of 2017 – regardless of any changes the federal government may make.

Insure Georgia will host a free signup event at the Columbus Public Library on January 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Camp says January 31 is the final deadline to receive insurance through Healthcare.Gov for the 2017 year.

Camp says there will be experts on site to help explain the process and operators will answer phone questions until 7 p.m. Call 1-866-988-8246 for more information or visit Insure Georgia online.