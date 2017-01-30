Former Tennessee basketball players stranded in Dubai after Iran’s ban on US citizens

IRAN (WATE) – VFL J.P. Prince and his teammate, Joseph Jones are stranded in Dubai after Iran’s decision to ban U.S. citizens. They both play professionally in Iran.

The ban was in retaliation to President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees and citizens from seven countries, including Iran, from entering the U.S.

Jones, 30, and Prince, 29, are teammates on the Iran Super League team, Azad University Tehan. The team was on a break in Dubai when President Trump signed the executive order.

The players’ agent Eric Fleisher told The Washington Post, “They’re still sitting in Dubai, and they are waiting to see if there can possibly be any change in their status as it relates to getting back into Iran, so they can finish their season, although that seems to be, at this point in time, very doubtful. So it is far more likely that within the next few days they will have no other alternative but to fly back to the States.”

Jones played for Texas A&M from 2004-2008. Prince played at Arizona from 2006-2007 and then with the Vols from 2007-2010.

“We are waiting for clarity from the team,” Fleisher told The Vertical. “It’s tough. It doesn’t look like they can finish the season in Iran. It’s not good to be out of a job. Secondarily, all their things are in Iran. They can’t go back and get them. It’s been difficult.”