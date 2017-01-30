Federal judge blocks part of Trump travel ban

NEW YORK (WNCN/AP) — A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued the order Saturday evening after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.

Cheers broke out in a crowd of demonstrators outside a Brooklyn courthouse as the decision, effective nationwide, was announced.

The order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application. It was unclear how quickly the order might affect people in detention.

The New York Times reported that the judge’s order does not prevent President Trump from stopping new visas.

CNN reported the stay is for those who have already arrived in the United States and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they can legally enter the United States.

The decision halts part of President Donald Trump’s executive order, which barred citizens from those countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, according to CNN.

Trump said the executive action is aimed at implementing “new vetting measures” that he says are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.

A day after signing an executive order implementing the ban immediately, Trump said it’s “working out very nicely.”

But confusion, worry and outrage boiled over Saturday as airlines blocked people from traveling to the United States and legal challenges were mounted.

Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The U.S. refugee program is suspended for 120-days.

Trump’s order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the U.S. by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.