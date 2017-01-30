Auburn University releases statement on Executive Order on immigration

AUBURN, Ala.- Monday morning, Auburn President Jay Gogue and Provost Timothy Boosinger sent out the following letter to campus constituents:

Dear Auburn Family:

President Trump on Friday issued an Executive Order regarding immigration that impacts our campus community. We are closely monitoring the situation and will promptly provide updated information as it becomes available and respond to your questions.

We recommend that students, faculty, staff or dependents who might be affected refrain from travel outside of the United States until further notice as you may be denied reentry into the country. We also encourage international students, faculty and staff with questions about immigration or H-1B/green cards to contact the Office of International Programs at (334) 844-5001.

The Association of Public & Land Grant Universities, of which Auburn is a member, is an advocacy group in Washington, DC. Please click here for its statement issued over the weekend.

Auburn is an international university. Students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds strengthen our campus, and we remain committed to fostering an environment that upholds our values of inclusion and diversity.

Jay Gogue,President

Timothy Boosinger, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Junior at Auburn, Ryan Lavoie read the statement the university sent out. He said he is glad to see the university take a proactive stance in supporting all students, as well as showing a sign of unity.

“I think it is great that Auburn is supportive of all students,” Lavoie said. “Obviously, this a campus with students from all over the world, not just from the United States. I think it’s great that they are showing support for everyone. I felt in reading it that they were trying to be as neutral as they could, but being supportive of students, which I think is the way to be. I appreciate Dr. Gogue supporting all students in that manner.”