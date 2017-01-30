Alabama assistant coach Josh Chapman charged with DUI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former University of Alabama football standout and current Crimson Tide assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman stands accused of driving under the influence.

Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson tells news outlets the 27-year-old coach was arrested Sunday morning after he was found “passed out” in his vehicle.

Chapman played college football at Alabama from 2007-11, playing as a defensive lineman on two national championship teams. He spent three years with the Indianapolis Colts before being released in September 2015.

The Birmingham native has held his current position with the Tide since March.

It is unclear whether Chapman has an attorney.

