A cool start, then mild in the forecast

Bob Jeswald
High pressure off towards the west will build farther east across our region. This will allow us to see clear skies and the surface will continue to warm, with occasional west winds at times.

Readings will start off chilly but later in the day we will begin to warm into the upper 60s to near 70. Meanwhile, we are tracking our next change in weather, which will likely bring rain in the forecast by Sunday.

This is a Pacific system. This storm will lift more clouds by the end of the week, keeping us partly cloudy and we’ll still remain above average for the period.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

