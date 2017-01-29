Fundraiser helps dozens at local girl home

COLUMBUS, Ga.- A local girl’s home is getting some much-needed love and support from the community this weekend.

The 2nd annual “Care for Tears” drive and charity event took place on Saturday at Walmart on Victory drive.

People dropped off personal hygiene products for girls in need, as well as monetary donations.

All of the donations will go to the Bridge’s Girl’s Home in Columbus

DJ Cashflow along with Iheart Radio hosted the event.

Event Coordinators say the generosity from the community exceeded expectations.

