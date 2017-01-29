Delta says system back to normal after computer glitch grounds Sunday flights

UPDATE:

1/30/2017, 7:00 A.M. — Delta Airlines tweets out Monday morning systems are back to normal after a computer glitch grounded Sunday night flights.

The company says there still may be cancellations and travelers should double check their flight status.

UPDATE: Systems return to normal; some flight cancellations linger: https://t.co/vrAnpIvQz8 — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Customers traveling today should check their flight status at https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw and the Fly Delta App. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017



(KTLA) — Delta was hit by a crippling computer outage Sunday night that caused big delays and the cancellation of at least 150 flights.

It’s the second time in less than six months that the U.S. carrier has suffered a major IT problem resulting in travel chaos and angry passengers.

The FAA announced a nationwide ground stop late Sunday on all domestic Delta flights. The measure remained in place for at least two and half hours until it was lifted.

Shortly before midnight ET, Delta says its IT systems were starting to return to normal and flights were taking off again.

But more cancellations were expected and it was unclear how much of the disruption might spill into Monday.

Delta flights are departing and a ground stop has been lifted as IT systems begin to return to normal after a systems outage. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Approximately 150 flights have been cancelled tonight with more expected. Not all delays/cancellations are being reflected on Delta systems. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

The airline’s website and mobile apps also went down – adding to customers’ frustrations.

Delta says flights already in the air weren’t affected by the outage but that some passengers were experiencing delays after landing.

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian says in a statement. He didn’t specify what had caused the computer problems just months after the airline’s previous system failure.

The FAA says in its advisories Delta’s international flights weren’t affected by the ground stop. But some people say on Twitter flights to foreign destinations were disrupted.

Delta didn’t immediately respond to a request for further information on international flights.

The problems unfolded as Delta and other airlines also scrambled to deal with the ramifications of President Donald Trump’s sudden immigration ban on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees. Trump’s move spurred protests at airports across the U.S. over the weekend.

Delta’s computer problems came about a week after United Airlines temporarily grounded domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue.

A previous Delta outage caused travel chaos around the globe.

In August, the airline lost power at its operations center in Atlanta setting off a system failure that resulted in around 2,000 flight cancellations over several days.

After that fiasco, Delta agreed to give affected customers refunds and vouchers for future travel.