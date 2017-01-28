Run Ranger Run Kicks off this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. – On Saturday dozens of runners hit the pavement on the streets of Uptown Columbus to pay tribute to those who sacrifice their service for our country.

The 2017 “Run Ranger Run” kickoff event took place at Big Dog Running Company in Downtown Columbus.

Participants included runners, walkers, and cyclists.

In the month of February, participants pledge to walk, run or cycle a combined total of 565 miles.

The purpose of “Run Ranger Run” is to increase awareness of veterans issues surrounding their transition from active military service to civilian life.

 

