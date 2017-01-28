Police warn online sellers to watch out for counterfeit payment

LAGRANGE, Ga. – According to LaGrange Police, online yard sale sites are becoming more popular for people to buy and sell secondhand clothes, furniture and other items. However, police warn that criminals can take advantage of these sites and circulate counterfeit money.

LaGrange Police tell News 3 that they are investigating several incidents where sellers have received counterfeit bills.

LPD says sales can be convenient, but beware of people with other agendas. Wednesday, a Newnan woman reported a robbery by snatching that happened on Lincoln St. around 3:30 p.m. LaGrange Police say the victim went to LaGrange to complete an iPhone 6 Plus sale she arranged on letgo. The victim says she was approached by a young man who said he was there to buy the phone. The robber asked the woman to turn on the phone to see that it worked. When the woman turned the phone on, the robber snatched the phone and ran away.

Police advise anyone making similar sales to do so in front of the police department, located on W. Haralson St. The area is under 24-hour surveillance.