Fourth child dies following Opelika house fire

OPELIKA, Ala. – A January house fire that killed three sisters back on January 12 has now killed a toddler. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 three-year-old Bryson Core died Friday at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham. Bryson was pronounced dead from injuries he suffered in the fire at 6:40 p.m. CST.

The original house fire happened Thursday, Jan. 12 in the 1300 block of South Long Street in Opelika. The city fire department rescued five children from the home and took them to East Alabama Medical Center. Three children were pronounced dead in the hospital emergency room. They include 11-year-old Zakikia Core, 7-year-old Atira Core, and 3-year-old Karmina Core. Two other children, Bryson and 9-year-old Keiyonna Core, flew to the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Keiyonna is still in the Children’s Hospital. Officials did not provide her condition.

Opelika City Council and City Administration have set up the “Core Memorial Fund.” The fund is set up at the AuburnBank – Opelika branch to the Core Family with financial expenses.

You can send your donations to:

AuburnBank – Opelika Branch

215 South 6th Street

Opelika, AL 36801