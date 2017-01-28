Cottonmouths earn emotional 4-2 win in first home game since team bus crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. – An eight-day span that began with the team’s bus flipping on its side on a highway exit ramp during a road trip to Illinois, ended with the Columbus Cottonmouths beating the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs 4-2, in their first game back at home in the Columbus Civic Center on Friday night.

On Thursday, January 19 the Cottonmouths team bus flipped on its side outside of Peoria, IL. while turning on an exit ramp en route to the team’s weekend series against the Peoria Rivermen. The accident severely impacted the team’s ability to fill a full roster, with several players not being cleared to play and some suffering severe injuries.

Since the accident, the Cottonmouths have added a mix of available minor league players and former Cottonmouths players, who still reside in Columbus, to complete the team roster.

The team has also brought on Orrin Hergott to be a co-coach with Jerome Bechard. Hergott played nine seasons with the Cottonmouths from 2004-2013, and his jersey hangs from the rafters at the Columbus Civic Center along with Bechard’s among the Cottonmouths elite.

The Cottonmouths trailed Roanoke 1-0 in the second period until a goal from Jonathan Turk squared the game 1-1.

Columbus wasted no time owning the third period however, as Keegan Bruce gave the Cottonmouths their first lead of the game, 2-1, with assists from Craig Simchuck and Ben O’Quinn, just 34 seconds into the final frame. Petr Senkerik provided the eventual game-winner midway through the third period, putting the Cottonmouths up 3-1.

Roanoke would close the gap less than two minutes later on a long-range shot from Michael Turner that squeaked by Cottonmouths goaltender Spencer Bacon. There appeared to confusion after the puck found the back of net, by both teams and the officials, but after several minutes of deliberation, the officials awarded the goal to Roanoke.

Columbus sealed the win with less than two minutes to play when Andy Bathgate scored an empty-net goal at the 18:50 mark.

The Civic Center erupted in celebration and Cottonmouths head coach Jerome Bechard noted, at least on the ice, the team was able to feel normal again.

Bechard gave an emotional invocation before the game, thanking the Columbus community for their support and praising the franchise’s fight through adversity.

After the win he praised his players, those who suited up, and those who wished they could have.

The Cottonmouths will host Roanoke again on Saturday night at 7:30 pm at the Columbus Civic Center.