Breezy conditions last tonight and continue through Monday. Another cold start to the day tomorrow with lows in the lower 30s and a cool, sunny afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday starts cold in the upper 30s but quickly warms to the mid to upper 60s. We’ll then stay in the mid to upper 60s through the rest of the week. The next shot for rain is not until the end of this coming weekend.

