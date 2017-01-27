Trump-Mexican President Nieto hold phone call after meeting canceled

WASHINGTON D.C. — Sources close to the Associated Press confirm President DonaldTrump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto held an hour-long phone call Friday amid the dispute over Trump’s proposed border wall.

This news comes after Nieto canceled his visit to the United States where it was planned for him to meet Trump Tuesday. Nieto has repeatedly denied Trump’s claims that Mexico will pay for a $12 to $15 billion wall between the two countries.

Trump tweeted Thursday if Nieto continued to deny payment for the wall, it would be “better to cancel the upcoming meeting.” Nieto called Trump’s bluff and canceled his trip hours later.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

When asked about alternative options for funding the wall, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested the U.S. might impose a heavy tax on Mexican imports to raise the money. The White House later backtracked the statement, saying increased taxes was only one of the possible funding solutions.

The border wall proposal has caused tension with Mexico since Trump’s promises began early in his campaign, igniting friction with the United States’ third largest trade partner.