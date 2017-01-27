Rep Greene Shot: Efforts to clarify shooting details

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One of the main things that remains unanswered is why the State House’s PR team told us that the shooting was at a convenience store. While police confirm it is behind a local sex shop.

Columbus police say Representative Gerald Greene of Cuthbert, Georgia was shot Thursday afternoon. Right now the suspect is still out there. Friday, we called the State House’s office to get clarity on a statement that wasn’t adding up to what police told News 3. Police say Representative Greene was shot behind the Foxes Cinema Sex Shop. Thursday, a State House PR rep told us he was shot at a convenience store. Friday, we reached out to the Speaker’s Office.

“Speakers Office this is Holly.”

Reporter: Hey Holly it’s Ashley Garrett the News 3 Reporter from Columbus. I’m trying to get in contact with Director of Communications for the 8th time today, is he available now?”

“(pause) I don’t know if he’s available or not..I know you keep calling. That’s the best way to get a hold of em…on the phone and since you haven’t been able to reach him..I would try emailing him.”

We also reached out to the Georgia Open Records Compliance Office in an effort to get the 911 tape from Thursday. The office sent this statement which reads in part.

“We regret to inform all requested items are unavailable for release at this time as this case is till an open investigation.”

Friday, the mayor spoke to News 3 giving us more insight of the area where the crime happened.

“We certainly have regular patrols in the area. It’s an area where there is illicit activity from time to time so we do keep regular patrols in that area,” says Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

CPD Major Gil Slouchick weighed in on the investigation.

“I got the description of the suspect and at this time we’re out there investigating doing a canvas of the area attempting to locate witnesses and other evidence,” says Major Gil Slouchick.

The suspect is described as a black male, no taller than 5’6″, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

We did get a response just before five from the Speaker’s Office.

It reads: “Apologies for the delay. Had a hectic morning and am now sitting in a doctor’s office. The statement we gave to media outlets yesterday was based on the preliminary reports our office received immediately following the incident. Afraid I don’t have any further information on the matter. Would defer to Rep. Greene for further comment.”