Police investigating Representative Greene shooting incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. – News 3 just wrapped up an interview with CPD Major Gil Slouchick about the investigation. We asked him to clarify a few things surrounding the shooting including new details we received.

Friday, we learned the phone owned by Representative Greene that was allegedly stolen behind the Foxes Cinema has a tracker on it. We asked Slouchick to clarify whether there were new tips about the phone’s whereabouts. He says because this is an open investigation he could not release those details, but here’s what else he had to say about the investigation.

“Got the description of the suspect and at this time I say were out there investigating. We’re doing a canvas of the area attempting to locate witnesses and other evidence,” says Major Slouchick.

Police say, the suspect is described as being a black male, no taller than 5’6″ and during the time of the shooting he was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

We have been in talks with the open records office in an effort to get the 911 tape. We’re told it can’t be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.