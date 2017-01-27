People of color at the Oscars

COLUMBUS, Ga. – This year’s nominees for the 89th Academy Awards has one category with women of color in the majority.

The race for best actress in a supporting role includes three actresses of color with the likes of newcomer Naomie Harris, Emmy winner Viola Davis, and Auburn University Alumna Octavia Spencer.

After the Academy was criticized for a lack of diversity last year, this years nominee could be signaling a change in on-screen minority representation.

To see who takes home the statue on Oscar night, be sure to tune in to the 89th Academy Awards on February 25.