Our Kitchen: Almond Roca

PEGI’S ADVICE: I am not good at measuring – I have made so much of this stuff, I just wing it. Store in refrigerator so it does not soften. You can freeze this as well.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 stick butter (salted) and 1 stick margarine
- 1 ½ Cups Sugar
- 1 heaping cup of sliced almonds
- 2 pkgs. Milk Chocolate Morsels
- Crushed walnuts or pecans
STEPS:
- Melt butter and margarine for a few minutes, slowly add the sugar, stirring to be sure it is fully dissolved.
- Let it cook a few minutes until it thickens a little and is bubbly, add sliced almonds. Keep stirring. This is the Roca candy. It needs to turn a dark tan as shown in the picture. You are actually “roasting” the almonds and it will smell like roasted almonds. This will take 12-15 minutes. Every pot and stove is different, so watch that it does not burn, keep stirring it.
- Use heavy duty, extra wide aluminum foil and cover a large cookie sheet, lightly greased with butter.
- Once Roca is ready – pour down the center of the foil and start spreading it over the whole cookie sheet – you want it to be a thin layer. It will be very hot. Let it cool.
- Melt about ¾ of the pkg of chocolate
- Spread over the Roca and sprinkle crushed walnuts. Let it cool and refrigerate several hours or overnight.
- Remove from refrigerator, flip the candy on the cookie sheet, remove foil carefully, repeat with melted chocolate and crushedwalnuts. Refrigerate again several hours at least.
- Remove from fridge, break in pieces and put in zip lock bag.