Our Kitchen: Almond Roca

PEGI’S ADVICE: I am not good at measuring – I have made so much of this stuff, I just wing it. Store in refrigerator so it does not soften. You can freeze this as well.

INGREDIENTS:

1 stick butter (salted) and 1 stick margarine

1 ½ Cups Sugar

1 heaping cup of sliced almond s

s 2 pkgs. Milk Chocolate Morsels

Crushed walnuts or pecans

STEPS:

Melt butter and margarine for a few minutes, slowly add the sugar, stirring to be sure it is fully dissolved. Let it cook a few minutes until it thickens a little and is bubbly, add sliced almond s. Keep stirring. This is the Roca candy. It needs to turn a dark tan as shown in the picture. You are actually “roasting” the almond s and it will smell like roasted almond s. This will take 12-15 minutes. Every pot and stove is different, so watch that it does not burn, keep stirring it. Use heavy duty, extra wide aluminum foil and cover a large cookie sheet, lightly greased with butter. Once Roca is ready – pour down the center of the foil and start spreading it over the whole cookie sheet – you want it to be a thin layer. It will be very hot. Let it cool. Melt about ¾ of the pkg of chocolate Spread over the Roca and sprinkle crushed walnuts. Let it cool and refrigerate several hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator, flip the candy on the cookie sheet, remove foil carefully, repeat with melted chocolate and crushedwalnuts. Refrigerate again several hours at least. Remove from fridge, break in pieces and put in zip lock bag.