Opelika police looking for semi-truck involved in crash on Marvyn Parkway

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department

OPELIKA, Ala. – Opelika police are looking for a semi-truck owner and/or the identity of the driver.

Police say, Tuesday, January 24 at 5:26 p.m. they responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Marvyn Parkway at the railroad overpass involved a log truck involving a dark, older model semi-truck hauling logs.

The logs were secured to the trailer with yellow tie down straps and the semi-truck was last seen leaving the scene of the crash and traveling northbound on Marvyn Parkway near Interstate 85.

Police say during the crash the log truck struck the railroad overpass across Marvyn Parkway and lost some of its logs. The logs that fell, struck several other vehicles and caused injuries to some of the occupants of those vehicles.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this crash, to who may own the semi-truck, or to the identity of the driver, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 (ask for an on duty patrol supervisor) or the Secret Witness Hotline (334) 745-8665.

Courtesy: Opelika Police Department
Courtesy: Opelika Police Department

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s