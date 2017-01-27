CPD asking for your help in locating missing 17-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus police are looking for a teen who they say was last seen in the downtown area near 6th Street and 10th Avenue.

Police say William Johnsen is not orginally from Columbus, but is believed to still be in the area.

Police also say he may be in either Columbus or Phenix City.

Johnsen is described as being:

5’8″ in height

145 pounds

Brown eyes

Reddish blonde hair

If you know William’s current whereabouts or have seen him after January 12, 2017, please contact Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.