A Pleasant Winter Weekend

With Columbus now more than halfway through the winter season, we’ve been lacking for real winter weather up to now. One cold snap early in the month proved to be brief, and we have spent the major part of January well above normal.

For this weekend, we have tapped into a cold air mass of Canadian origin, sending temperatures back down to near normal or slightly below. A northwesterly wind continues to pump cold air southward, and while the winds will be rather brisk today they should subside a bit as we get into Saturday and Sunday.

Some moderation in temperatures is expected by the middle of next week, although weather across the country is likely to remain fairly quiet while the pattern keeps storm systems away from Georgia and Alabama.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast