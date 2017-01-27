30th Ave Package Store owner says area known for crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The 30th Avenue Package Store is where State Representative Greene ran inside for help after he was shot. The owner of this store says crime is no stranger to this area.

Harish Bherida, is the owner of the 30th avenue package store. He tells us what happened after State Representative Gerald Greene was shot Thursday night.

“He ran inside and said it was a black man with a grey hoodie on,” says Bherida.

Greene then asked Bherida to roll up his car windows.

“The car was here and I saw the window and seat was full of the blood,” says Bherida.

As soon as Representative Greene was shot he immediately ran into the liquor store and everything was caught on camera.

The store owner says this area is no stranger when it comes to crime.

“In this area it’s increasing, it’s increasing day by day,” says Bherida

Bherida says he wishes he had cameras on the outside of his store.

“We were just discussing that we should put an outside and inside so in this type of situation we can get the outdoor surveillance,” says Bherida.

We spoke with the Columbus Police Department and soon we will have a data sheet that maps out how much crime is happening in this area.