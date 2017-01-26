Storm recovery continues across South Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus area Habitat for Humanity is among volunteers on the ground in tornado-ravaged Albany, Georgia.

The tornado last weekend uprooted trees, downed power lines, destroyed property and killed at least four people in Albany.

Governor Nathan Deal, who toured the area Wednesday, says he expects more federal ID to follow Thursday’s aid declaration by President Donald Trump for storms in that area on January 22.

Eleven members of the Columbus area Habitat for Humanity left Thursday morning for Albany to help in the relief efforts.

 

 

