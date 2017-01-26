State Rep. Gerald Green shot in Columbus

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
image1-1

COLUMBUS, Ga. – News 3 has learned that State Representative Gerald Green has been shot during a robbery in Columbus, according to Communications Director for Speaker David Ralston.

Communication Director Kaleb McMichen says Gerald Green was driving home from the session and stopped at a convenience store in Columbus where he was robbed and shot in the leg.

Green is currently at a local hospital and he is listed in stable condition

Gerald Green is the Republican State Representative from Cuthbert, Georgia.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s