Officer involved shooting at Victory Drive Wal-Mart

COLUMBUS, Ga — News 3 is on the scene where Columbus police are responding shots fired between an alleged shoplifter and police officers at the Wal-Mart on Victory Drive.

Chief Ricky Boren says a man who appeared to be shoplifting was approached by two officers Thursday just after noon. He says when officers identified themselves as police, the man then pointed a gun at the officers and tried to run out.

Boren says when the chase led to the Wal-Mart Garden Center the suspect continued to wave a handgun at police before one of the officers shot at him twice.

The suspect ran across the street to the CB&T Bank parking lot before surrendering. Boren says the man suffered an injury to his left arm, but it is unclear if it was caused by a bullet or by knocking into things during the chase.

The suspect was transported to Midtown Medical Center, received treatment, and was turned over to the Columbus Police Department.

Boren says the GBI will investigate only if the suspect was injured by the officer’s gun. No officers were injured in this confrontation.

He says the officer involved will be put on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

A WRBL reporter on site says the main area of the store is business as usual, but the Wal-Mart Garden Center is marked off with police tape and surrounded by at least six patrol vehicles.

The CB&T parking lot is also blocked off by investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.