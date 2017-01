COLUMBUS, Ga. – St. Francis Hospital has named a new Chief Financial Officer.

John Milazzo, III comes to St. Francis from the River Regional Health System in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where he served as CFO for nine years. He has worked as a hospital CFO since 1999.

You may recall the former CFO of St. Francis was fired in late 2014 after a $30 million accounting error was discovered in which the hospital’s revenues were overestimated and expenses underestimated.