LaGrange police chief to apologize for department’s role in 1940 lynching

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A west Georgia police chief plans to apologize for the lynching of a black man more than 75 years ago.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports an armed posse of white men snatched Austin Callaway from the city jail in LaGrange, drove out to a country road and killed him with gunshots to the head, arms and hands.

The newspaper reports there was no effort to identify his killers and no criminal investigation.

Now the city’s police chief is ready to offer a public apology for his agency’s role in the 1940 lynching.

LaGrange Police Chief Louis Dekmar, who is white, says he thinks an apology is needed to help people understand how the past influences the present.

The chief ‘s remarks will take place at a ceremony Thursday evening.