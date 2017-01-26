CSU Lady Cougars hit century mark in blowout win over Montevallo, 103-61

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The 13th-ranked Columbus State University made easy work of Montevallo on Wednesday night, defeating the Falcons 103-61. The Peach Belt Conference contest took place inside the Lumpkin Center.

The Lady Cougars crossed the 100-point mark for the first time since scoring 100 against Tuskegee on Nov. 25, 2014.

Britteny Tatum led all scorers with 21 points on the night to go along with five assists. Alexis Carter turned in 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for her ninth double-double of the season. Erin Morrow made 4-of-7 3-pointers for a career-best 12 points.

Jasmine Herndon, Ariel Johnson and Gabby Williams each tallied nine in the victory. Herndon added a season-high 12 boards.

“Tonight was a total team effort,” head coach Anita Howard said. “I was very pleased with the performance of our players off the bench. It was great to get our starters some rest and not see the play stay at a high level.”

Montevallo (4-14, 1-10 PBC) matched CSU’s opening basket to tie the game at two, but it was all Lady Cougars the rest of the way.

Carter knocked down a pair of shots for Columbus State, starting a 21-4 run that blew the game open early. Tatum had eight of her points during the stretch.

Columbus State (16-1, 10-1) pushed its lead out to 20 points at 31-11 early in the second quarter and the lead hovered around that mark until just prior to halftime.

Tatiana Wayne got a basket in transition to spark eight straight points for CSU that sent the Lady Cougars to the locker room with a 60-27 advantage. Erin Wilder and Tatum each hit 3s to close the half.

The lead stayed above 30 after the break with Morrow’s final 3 of the night pushing the margin out to 83-42 late in the quarter.

It was a 3-point barrage over the final 10 minutes for the Lady Cougars as Johnson hit three times in the fourth, the last of which sent CSU to the century mark. Kennedy Montgomery also connected a pair of times in the final quarter.

On the night, Columbus State made 14-of-28 3-pointers. The 14 makes from outside were the most by the Lady Cougars in more than 15 years. CSU finished at a season-best 51.9 percent (40-for-77) overall.

Montevallo shot 30.3 percent (20-for-66) for the game and connected on just 1-of-11 3-point attempts.

Columbus State will have the weekend off before heading to Georgia Southwestern on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Americus.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION