CPD seeks help identifying China Wok burglary suspect

By Published:
China Wok burglary suspect is highlighted in red. (CPD)
China Wok burglary suspect is highlighted in red. (CPD)

COLUMBUS, Ga — Police ask for the community’s help identifying a young man suspected in a burglary at the China Wok restaurant on North Lumpkin Road.

A police report says the front window of the store was broken with a small brick on January 21 at about 5 a.m. Outside and inside surveillance cameras caught the suspect rummaging through cash drawers.

The restaurant owner says he recognized the man in the video as a regular customer at a Hispanic grocery store nearby. The business provided a surveillance picture of the young, Hispanic male suspect facing the counter in a camouflage shirt.

Police say they do not know his name, but he likely lives and visits nearby areas.

If you know anything about the burglary suspect, call police Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4343.

