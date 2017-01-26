Cottonmouths bring team legend Orrin Hergott on as co-coach

COLUMBUS, GA — The Columbus Cottonmouths of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the hiring of former player Orrin Hergott as co-coach. Hergott will join head coach Jerome Bechard behind the bench this weekend, when the team will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a back-to-back series.

Hergott, 34, played nine seasons and 404 games for the Cottonmouths from 2004 to 2013, scoring a total of 241 points during that span. His #11 hangs from the Columbus Civic Center rafters as one of the team’s four retired numbers. Hergott was part of SPHL championship teams in Columbus in 2005 and 2012. His 404 career games played in Columbus is the most games played for one team in league history.

In light of the Cottonmouths charter bus crash on Thursday in Peoria, injuring several Snakes players, Bechard and Hergott’s immediate task will be to form a complete roster for the weekend series of games against Roanoke. To be released tomorrow afternoon, the roster will feature a mix of current players, some returning veterans who have made Columbus a home, and some others.

Tickets are still available for the games this weekend at the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and local TicketMaster outlets. For more information on group rates and other promotions, contact the Cottonmouths office at 706.571.0086.