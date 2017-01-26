Cooler Air Pours In

The cold front early Thursday brought .27″ rain to Columbus, along with just a bit of lightning and thunder.  Behind the front, skies have begun to clear and we’ll have sunshine throughout the day.  Winds will be brisk from the northwest, bringing cold, dry air all the way south to the Gulf coast.

This pattern is expected to continue the rest of the week and through the entire weekend, with morning lows near the freezing mark and possibly some frost.  Daily highs will be in the 50s, near or slightly below normal.  No major weather systems are forecast to affect us for at least a week, as the nation settles into a relatively quiet weather pattern for the rest of January.

Thursday forecast
Forecast winds Thursday PM (RPM model)
