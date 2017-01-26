Columbus man on the run from murder charges in toddler son’s death

Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III (Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, Ga — Police are on the lookout for a local man wanted in connection to his 4-year-old son’s death.

A press release by the Columbus Police Department says 35-year-old Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III is wanted for second degree murder charges after his son died in September.

Police say officers found 4-year-old Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV dead in an apartment in the 3000 block of North Lumpkin Road on September 23. A GBI medical examiner says the toddler died from delayed complications to traumatic brain injury.

The child’s father was named as a suspect given his previous history with alleged child abuse.

Patrol officers report investigating and charging the man with cruelty to children back in 2012. They say Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV was only 28 days old at the time of the first abuse.

Anyone with any information on the suspect should please contact 911 and/or  Detective David Stokes at 706-225-4242.

 

