AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police are on the scene where a young woman was shot and killed on Lunsford Drive early Thursday.

Police confirm a 24-year-old woman was shot at about 4 a.m. Police are at a home investigating where she was found.

They confirm this case is being treated as a homicide.

Officers say they do not have any suspect information to share at this time.

