1 dead after accident at Macon Rd and Lynch Rd

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One person is dead after an accident involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Macon Road and Lynch Road.
The accident happened a little after 1 p.m. Thursday. The victim was transported to the hospital where she died of her injuries.
Traffic is currently backed up and being directed by police around the accident. Avoid the area if you must travel in that direction.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.
