Wild Animal Wednesday: Martin the Steer

By Published:
steer

On today’s episode of Wild Animal Wednesday, Wild Animal Safari is showcasing their steer exhibit. Martin the steer is a young bull calf that is 3 months old and was raised on a bottle. He had a mom that wasn’t too receptive to raising a calf, but he’s still very healthy. Even though he’s about 100 lbs at the moment, he’s expected to grow well over 1000 lbs! Also be sure to look for is dad Splinter is currently 1800 lbs, with huge majestic horns. Wild Animal Safari is now scheduling tours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday – Saturday. Come on down to see baby Martin!

