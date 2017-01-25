Troup High School students attend Presidential Inauguration



WASHINGTON, D.C. -A group of Troup County students had a front row seat to history. About 15 students from Troup High School traveled to Washington, D.C., to watch as President Donald Trump took his Oath of Office as the nation’s 45th President.

The students made stops in Boston and New York City before arriving in D.C. ahead of the inaugural festivities.

Michelle Ashmore is the teacher who organized the trip. She says she is excited her students had the chance to witness the political process in action.

“It’s an experience of a lifetime that they get to see something that millions of other people in the U.S. don’t get a first-hand account of. But also, to just truly see democracy in action,” says Ashmore, an AP government and economics teacher at Troup High School.

Ashmore adds she’s excited that the students were able to witness the historic event surrounded by a tremendous sense of national pride.