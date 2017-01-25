Teen suspect in Branton Woods Drive shooting to face charges as adult

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local 16-year-old will face murder charges as an adult in connection to a deadly shooting on Branton Woods Drive in December.

A judge made the ruling during the teen’s preliminary hearing Wednesday.

As News 3 reported, police found 25-year-old Bobby Seawright, Jr. shot to death at about 2:30 a.m. December 17, 2016.

The suspect was arrested without incident Monday afternoon.

Police have still not released the name of the minor charged in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

