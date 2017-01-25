Run Ranger Run kicks off this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Run Ranger Run Kickoff off event will take place January 28, 2017 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Big Dog Running in Downtown Columbus, GA.

There will be registration available, giveaways, and prizes. Meet up at 9:00 to do a one mile walk/run together in an organized effort. You will also have the opportunity to gain motivation, camaraderie, and spirit while beginning to rack up the miles on January 28, 2017.

Share ideas on how to log miles, form teams and share previous running tips and tricks to accomplish 565 miles in 28 days.

In the 2017 Run Ranger Run event participants will run in a team of up to ten individuals who pledge to walk, run and/or ride bicycles a combined total of 565 miles in the month of February. They raise funds for GallantFew and increase awareness for the stated Veteran issues.

In 2012, after two combat deployments, experiencing friends killed and wounded, and his marriage failing, 3rd Ranger Battalion veteran US Army Corporal Cory Smith decided to highlight his difficult journey home.

Transitioning from the Army to civilian life is a transition many soldiers find difficult, so he decided to undergo a very public and very difficult journey home himself. Cory decided to run 565 miles in 28

days with the ultimate goal of holding his daughter Elleigh in his arms at the end of his run.

To honor Cory’s incredible effort and to continue the momentum to raise awareness for veterans’ issues – particularly around divorce, unemployment, homelessness and suicide – we are offering an annual Run Ranger Run event.