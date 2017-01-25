Olympian Michael Phelps talks retirement, family life

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A four-Time Olympian made history at Parkview Field Tuesday night by riding in the first helicopter to ever land on the field.

Michael Phelps and his longtime coach, Bob Bowman, were in the Summit City to meet with partners at Master Spas. This is Phelps’ first time back in Fort Wayne after competing in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Now, he said he is hanging up his swimming cap for good.

“For so many years it was ‘eat, sleep, swim,’ and that’s it,” he said. “Now it’s a child, a wife, a home – work in a different capacity.”

Phelps lives in Phoenix, Arizona, with his wife Nicole and son Boomer. He said he’s already started teaching Boomer how to swim.

“He has had three lessons,” he said. “He has been in the water three times with Ms. Kathy, who taught me how to swim.”

Bowman, who has coached Phelps for more than 20 years, is now helping him transition into retirement.

“It’s been an amazing journey to watch him go from a young child, to be a father and have a kid of his own,” said Bowman. “To see the man he’s become has just been an amazing journey.”