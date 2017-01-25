Ohio woman records video performing sex act on dog, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman they say was shown on video performing sexual acts on a dog.

Amber Finney is the first to be charged with bestiality under the city’s new law.

WKBN received a video from a viewer showing a woman participating in a sex act with a dog and brought it to police. Police then began an investigation.

Last summer, Warren became the first Ohio city to make bestiality illegal.

Under the new law, the crime is considered a misdemeanor but would allow for the removal of the animals until the end of the investigation or trial.

The law stems from Salvador Rendon, who investigators say had sex with two dogs multiple times for six years. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail – 60 of which were suspended.

Police say a 16-year-old boy also admitted to having sex with a dog in Warren last year, but the crimes occurred before the bestiality law went into effect.

Police say Finney is expected to turn herself in next week, since she was out of town when the warrant was filed.

According to police, Finney says the video was fake, but investigators argue it appears to be real.

Police received multiple reports from people who have seen the video.

Warren Police Detective Nick Carney says this type of crime – though unusual – is becoming more common.