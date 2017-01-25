Locals react to President Trump’s executive orders

COLUMBUS, Ga. – President Donald Trump made good on a campaign promise Wednesday. He signed to executive orders. One jump starts the construction of a US/Mexico border wall. The other strips funding for sanctuary cities which, don’t arrest or detain immigrants living in the US legally.

“Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders,” President Trump said.

Muscogee County Republican Party Chairman Rick Allen says he is pleased with Mr. Trump’s presidency so far.

“I don’t think that we need to let illegals in or refugees in that we haven’t vetted first and I think it’s wise. I think it’s a very wise decision,” Allen said.

Democrat Patricia Lassiter says they will try to stop additional border control or immigration measures by the president including building the wall.

“It will impact Americans badly because we will look bad throughout the rest of the world. We will not have the moral compass we had. We know that those don’t things don’t work. We know that those things do not make us a better country,” Lassiter said.

Political science professor Tom Dolan with Columbus State University says in order for the president’s executive orders to move forward, he needs to figure out the logistics for funding and manpower.

“For the president to issue an executive order it could be overturned by Congress. I’m sure they won’t be able to, Congress, with the current makeup, but unless the money comes forward to carry those things out, all it is is empty words that gets lots of empty attention and causes lots of agitation,” Dolan said.

Dolan foresees some property owners along the US/Mexico border not wanting to give up their land to the government.

“A lot of that property along the border is privately held. Does that mean that the US government is going to seize that property from the property so they can put in a wall? The issue of eminent domain comes up,” he said.

Dolan says as far as refugees are concerned, even if a law is passed, nothing will happen if the money isn’t there. President Trump says he expects construction of the border wall to begin within months.