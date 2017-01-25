GBI investigating the death of an inmate at Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an inmaate death at the Muscogee County Jail. Authorities say 41-year-old inmate, Roger Tyler, committed suicide by hanging himself at the Muscogee County Jail.

Tyler was found unresponsive in the shower area. Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins says emergency personnel were called to the scene Tuesday around 4 p.m.

“He did hang himself in some fashion and he was most recently charged with two additional counts of felony violations for violating his probation on the 24th and as you know he was found unresponsive by our jail staff,” says Sheriff Tompkins.

Tyler was booked into the county jail on December 2 to face one count of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Sheriff Tompkins says after the investigation they will evaluate if new rules and regulations need to be put into place.