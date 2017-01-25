Fast-Moving Cold Front Brings Changes

A cold front sweeping eastward through the South will give us one shot at rain followed by a drop in temperatures and a nice stretch of dry winter weather.

The front is part of a weather system bringing a swath of snow to the upper Midwest today, with the surface low along the front expected to track through the Great Lakes and eventually north into Quebec. This will drag the front into and through Georgia late tonight and Thursday, picking up Gulf moisture along the way and bringing scattered showers through during the late overnight hours.  Amounts will be light.

Windy conditions will push the front out of the area on Thursday, followed by a large drop in temperatures to bring highs and lows back to near normal or a bit below through the upcoming weekend.  Along with the moderately colder air we’ll see a quiet period of weather with no major storm systems headed this way for at least a week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Forecast map for Wednesday night
Light rain amounts expected (RPM model forecast)
