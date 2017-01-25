Cottonmouths hold first practice since bus crash

Just three days after their game against Peoria, the Snakes are back on the ice at practice.

What we notice however, a lot of missing players. A total of 10 were out for concussion protocol or some sort of injury after the team’s travel bus flipped on an Illinois interstate.

But the team is powering through it. Head coach Jerome Bechard, already calling in some former players to step in, says the league is doing everything they can to help out.

Bechard says the accident this weekend made a lot of his players grow up a little bit, saying leadership is going to be pivotal moving forward.

“It’s still kind of a fog coming out here. I only have 10 guys out on the ice. So it’s a little bit better than it was Saturday. Still, in the back of my mind I’m like, what do I need to do to prepare for the weekend,” says Bechard.

And that’s his main concern.

After practice, Bechard learned that he will have 11 skaters for their game against Roanoke this weekend. The rest of the roster will be made up of call ups.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET this Friday.