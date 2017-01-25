Convicted child molester added to Muscogee County Most Wanted

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is on high alert looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

A press release by the office says 38-year-old Eugene Davis was released from Fulton County Prison in September and has not been heard from since. Davis gave a Columbus address on Union Street as his place of residence.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies began searching for Davis six days after his release when he never registered as a sex offender.

Deputy Louie Abney says neighbors to the Union Street home say Davis has not been seen in at least three months. His employer also says Davis never turned up for his first shift back at work.

Davis was convicted of child molestation in November 2011. Abney says Davis was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child less than 10 years old but he was found guilty of a lessor charge of child molestation.

He is considered armed and dangerous and his prolonged disappearing act has bumped him to the county’s Most Wanted list.

If you see Davis or know anything about his whereabouts, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says do not approach him, but call 706-653-4225.