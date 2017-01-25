Best selling author making a stop in Columbus

Greg Loyd Published:
garth-stein

COLUMBUS, Ga- A best-selling author is scheduled to make a special appearance in Columbus this weekend, and you’re invited to meet him.

Garth Stein is a successful novelist who is no stranger to the best seller list. On Sunday, January 29, at 2 pm, Stein will be in the auditorium of the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. He will discuss his novel The Art of Racing in the Rain during a question and answer session. Afterwards, Stein will sign copies of his book.

“He’ll be giving a presentation, take questions, and then he’ll be signing his books. So you can bring the book, if you own it, or we’ll be selling his books as well,” says Laura Ann Mann, of the Muscoguee County Library Foundation.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is written from the perspective of a dog named Enzo.  It’s sold more than four million copies and spent three years on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s