Best selling author making a stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga- A best-selling author is scheduled to make a special appearance in Columbus this weekend, and you’re invited to meet him.

Garth Stein is a successful novelist who is no stranger to the best seller list. On Sunday, January 29, at 2 pm, Stein will be in the auditorium of the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. He will discuss his novel The Art of Racing in the Rain during a question and answer session. Afterwards, Stein will sign copies of his book.

“He’ll be giving a presentation, take questions, and then he’ll be signing his books. So you can bring the book, if you own it, or we’ll be selling his books as well,” says Laura Ann Mann, of the Muscoguee County Library Foundation.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is written from the perspective of a dog named Enzo. It’s sold more than four million copies and spent three years on the New York Times Best Seller list.