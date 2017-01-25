Beatrice Avenue fire displaces family

WRBL Staff Published:
c67b8a8e6d5e416d86c5944d4835158d

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus family is safe, but without a home after a fire early Wednesday.

The home on Beatrice Avenue caught fire Wednesday around 8:45. Authorities say three people were home at the time, but luckily they all made it out without any injuries. Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores talked with News 3 about what caused the fire.

“It started in the kitchen on a range top, but we don’t know if it started because there was food unattended or if there was a problem with the range. Right now the fire investigator is checking into the cause,” says Chief Shores.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation Chief Shores says it appears to have been an accident. The Red Cross is now assisting the family with temporary housing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s