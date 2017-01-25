Auburn City Council gives OK for conditional use of event center and lounge

AUBURN, Ala.- At Tuesday night’s Auburn City Council meeting, council voted 7 to 2 to give the conditional use approval for the event center and lounge along West Magnolia Avenue.

The request called for a three story building with Quixotes taking over the bottom floor and the event center being on the top floor.

Mayor Pro-Tem and Ward 2 City Councilman Ron Anders said that a lot of work went into making this project come to be. Councilman Anders said that this is a unique project as well as a unique piece of property.

The site is currently a parking lot between Pieology and Moe’s Southwest. Anders said it has been a parking lot for years, and adds that it is unusual that a parking lot fronts the street like this one does, but said that this facility would fill a need unmet in Downtown Auburn.

“Downtown Auburn is ripe for event space,” Councilman Anders said. “Downtown Auburn is a healthy place, a fun place to go. It’s got diversity; a diversity of customers, businesses, and we’re certainly proud of that and want to keep that going. An event space where people can host wedding receptions, corporate Christmas parties, all the functions of life where people are coming together and having celebrations, we have not had that space in Downtown Auburn.”

Councilman Anders said that the next step of the process would be to work on the development agreement, which he believes would come for a vote to council within 60 to 90 days. Councilman Anders said that the development agreement would address items such as parking, safety and other items.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, those in opposition brought up items such as parking, safety and garbage that could be generated, but the city said they are looking into a development agreement that would address all of these concerns.